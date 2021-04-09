No one signed the letter written by "the women of the office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz"

Matt Gaetz, currently under federal investigation for committing a number of crimes including sex trafficking of minors and supplying people with money and illegal drugs in exchange for sex, is sharing a letter he claims was written by women staffers in his office attesting to his sterling record of gentlemanly comportment.

The letter reads, in part:

After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz's office, feel morally obligated to speak out. During Congressman Gaetz's time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule. Congressman Gaetz has always been a principled and morally grounded leader. At no time has any one of us experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.

But as The Hill points out, "The statement was not signed by any staffers, and it did not specify how many women in Gaetz's office had signed off on it. It was signed by 'the women of the office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz.'"

Apparently, the authors of the letter are proud of their congressman, but only if they don't have their names attached to it. What does it say for Gaetz that not one of the women put her name on the document? For all we know, Gaetz's alleged sex trafficking pal Joel Greenberg could've written the letter for him.

(Image: Gage Skidmore, CC-BY-2.0)