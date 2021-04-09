Mark just grew lion's mane mushrooms (which were delicious!) from a Michigan Mushroom Company kit he ordered online, and it was astonishing to see how they morphed every day like fast-growing bulbous aliens from another galaxy. Although we didn't take time-lapse video, I stumbled across this gorgeous footage from photographer Jens (of YouTube channel Another Perspective) who captured his sprouting white mushrooms (started from a Germany-based Hawlik Pilzbrut kit) over a 4-week period.
This alien-like time-lapse video shows how to grow mushrooms from a kit
