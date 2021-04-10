British media struggle to make Prince Philip an object of national mourning

Royal consort Prince Philip died last week, and UK media immediately dropped normal programming in favour of wall-to-wall Philip content. But the famously irascible 99-year-old is failing to generate mourning at the hoped-for scale, as Queen Mother or Princess Diana once did. TV bosses are instead finding that relatively few cared for the old duke and viewers would rather watch their soaps. The BBC has already cancelled a tranche of scheduled grief porn to avoid further complaints.

The BBC declined to comment on the number of complaints it had received about its coverage [but] set up a dedicated form on its website after complaints about its coverage. On the form, it said it had received "complaints about too much TV coverage" of the duke's death, and urged viewers to enter their email address to register a complaint.