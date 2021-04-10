Colbert's hysterical reaction to "Space Hero," a reality show whose winner will earn a trip to the ISS

On Wednesday's A Late Show, Stephen Colbert did a funny Space News segment on the news of an upcoming reality show, Space Hero, where contestants will live as if they were on a space station and compete in astronaut-related challenges. The winner will allegedly get to travel to the International Space Station.

As Stephen points out, it doesn't say anything about them being let inside. He also has a follow up Dinosaur News segment, about the possibility of a real Jurassic Park.



And, as a bonus, we get Late Show band leader, Jon Batiste, hipping us to Prince's definition of "chicken grease."