A pair of wiggly wombats named Elsie and Barney wrestle like a pair of over-stuffed dumplings at ACT Wildlife in Australia.
Wombats bond at Australia animal sanctuary
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- animal sanctuary
- Cute Animals
- wombats
Quadruplet human kids get quadruplet lamb kids for their birthday
At least some things in the world are still adorable. From RTÉ: The Kelly's have four boys who are just one day shy of their fifth birthday. Now they have been gifted an early birthday present of quad lambs. Quadruplet brothers in Co Offaly have met recent arrivals on their family farm – a set… READ THE REST
Enjoy these unsolicited dik-dik pics
Dik-diks are basically tiny African deer whose name comes from the chirping sounds they make. And if that's not adorable enough, then just wait until learn that they mark their territory with their tears (okay technically it's a secretion from the preobital gland but still). So here are some completely unsolicited dik-dik picks, courtesy of… READ THE REST
Australia is only a horrifying natural death trap so it can balance out the adorableness of the quokka
I've always understood Australia to be a nightmare hellscape full of crazy killer creatures. But that's only because I hadn't heard about the quokka. This teddy bear-sized marsupial lives on the islands off the mainland of Australia, and they're just — I mean — look at this thing! Mother Nature made Australia into a horrifying natural… READ THE REST
HP is unleashing desktops, laptops, Chromebooks, and more at up to 60% off
If you're itching for a computer upgrade, Hewlett Packard is one of the half-dozen brands you can buy sight unseen and know you're getting a quality rig. Of course, where's the fun in buying a computer sight unseen? Right now, HP is giving everybody an eyeful of everything, making loads of renewed and fully restored… READ THE REST
This collapsible cart is built to carry almost 300 pounds to supply all your summer adventures
As a summer of outdoor activities gets closer, all those "go big" plans for 2021 — the year the world reopened — are going to have to get real. But it's not just about where you're going. It's also about how you're getting there. And how you're trudging all those umbrellas and towels out to… READ THE REST
The Cheerble Board Game helps your cat stay active and entertained even when you're not there
Cats…they're a challenge, aren't they? As a cat parent, simple, easy answers for keeping your feline active, engaged, and energized aren't usually very simple. And if they are, they probably aren't going to hold your kitty's attention for long. They're pretty smart — and they get bored with one-trick pony toys and games pretty quick.… READ THE REST