Tiny tortoise is having a ball using this iPad as a slide

This adorable tiny tortoise cannot get enough of this fancy, slick, modern slide! Ok, it's not really a slide–it's actually just an iPad–but this delightful torty doesn't care. The cutie gleefully slides down, and then gets back in line for more. I'm pretty sure this tortoise could slide all day long!

The original footage was posted by Leanne Rooks. Thanks, Leanne, for sharing these sweet shenanigans.

I've watched this video so many times already—I just love watching how much fun the tortoise is having. I hope you enjoy it, too!