"Nature is Fucking Cute" is a repository of nature's cutest creatures

We've featured the subreddit "Nature is Fucking Lit" ("We are here to appreciate the awesome majesty and incredibly cool aspects of nature") and we often publish stories under the tag "Nature is Metal" (there's also a "Nature is Metal" subreddit, which is for "badass pictures, gifs, and videos of the awesome yet vicious cycle of nature"). While I love seeing the more badass aspects of nature, I also like to mix it up and embrace nature's cutest creatures.

If you're feeling like you need to be inundated with cuteness, look no further than the subreddit "Nature is Fucking Cute" ("for instances of nature being fucking cute! We look for unique and exotic cuties"). It's chock full of all of the adorable creatures that nature has to offer. Here are a few videos to get you started:

These adorable fish kissing:

This sleepiest baby duck:

And this chonky marmot getting a bath:

Go scroll through Nature is Fucking Cute for half an hour on your next break. I promise your mood will be lifted!