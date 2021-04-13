Pro golfer Rory McIlroy pelts his own father with sensational shot at The Masters

Rory McIlroy hit the thing he aimed for: his dad. Gerry, the elder McIlroy, was positioned near the 7th green at The Masters in Augusta, GA when the younger's golf ball struck him in the leg. Without knowing that the man Rory was aiming at was his own father, he used him as a good sight guide on his approach to the green. Hitting him was unlikely but sometimes in golf everything comes together and you hit the perfect shot…that you really didn't want to hit. And for that shot to hit his dad was extra unlikely.

Rory McIlroy hit his dad with an errant approach shot on No. 7 during the first round of #theMasters pic.twitter.com/uEle8iqeyR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2021

via Yahoo!: