These sneakers are woven by robots and have 3D-printed soles

Adidas is releasing a new sneaker design with a 3D-printed sole and fabric upper that's woven by a robot from as many as 10 different yarns. The first commercial versions, called Futurecraft.Strung, will be available later this year. From IEEE Spectrum:

"With Strung for the first time, we can program single threads in any direction, where each thread has a different property or strength," Fionn Corcoran-Tadd, an innovation designer at Adidas' Futurecraft lab, said in a company video. Each thread serves a purpose, the video noted. "This is like customized string art for your feet," Tibbits says.

Although the robotics technology the company uses has been around for many years, what Adidas's robotic weavers can achieve with thread is a matter of elaborate geometry. "It's more just like a really elegant way to build up material combining robotics and the fibers and yarns into these intricate and complex patterns," he says.

Robots can of course create patterns with more precision than if someone wound it by hand, as well as rapidly and reliably changing the yarn and color of the fabric pattern. Adidas says it can make a single upper in 45 minutes and a pair of sneakers in 1 hour and 30 minutes. It plans to reduce this time down to minutes in the months ahead, the company said.