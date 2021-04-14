Innocence isn't affordable for many Mexican families

In some areas of Mexico, drug violence is so intense and so frequent that small communities are forced to arm themselves lest they get caught up in a cartel's crossfire or directly targeted for getting in the way of business.

I hate that folks just trying to live their damn lives are forced to protect what's dear to them, with force. I'm saddened that these same people feel the need to train their children, albeit with fake wooden firearms and sticks, to be a defensive force—ready to watch over their loved ones at the cost of their innocence.

This is in Mexico. You'll find it in far too many other places, as well.