Natas Kaupas from 1990's 'A Reason For Living'

One of the greatest to come out of Dogtown, Natas Kaupas is my favorite street skater.
Watching this I am also amazed at how far skating has come.
One of the greatest to come out of Dogtown, Natas Kaupas is my favorite street skater.
Watching this I am also amazed at how far skating has come.
Written and directed by Stacy Peralta, enjoy this awesome documentary on the Bones Brigade, a team of legendary pioneers who rode under the Powell-Peralta banner and helped define skating. READ THE REST
I wish I had found this guide a lot earlier in the pandemic. Everything from updates in gear to not being a giant bag of douche when you go to drop in for the first time, Concrete Existence's 'Welcome Back' is a treasure trove of information. It took me a couple of weeks working in… READ THE REST
Skateboarding is a boon to society. Independent trucks are king. READ THE REST
The Patriot mask is 100% made in the USA — and right now, it's up to 60% off. The world has changed. And while the ravages of a global pandemic may be slowly subsiding, some of the aftereffects promise to linger for years to come. Masks are now a part of our daily lives, with… READ THE REST
Maybe you're just like Meghan Trainor. Maybe you're really just all about that bass. If you can't imagine listening to your favorite music without some low-end register all but guaranteed to rattle your gut and shake loose a few internal organs, it's worth giving the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Wireless Headphones a healthy listen. And… READ THE REST
There are area rugs that tie together a space. There are area rugs that offer a unique aesthetic to give a room a different look or feel. Then there are area rugs that do both of those things while also filling in the Venn diagram of supremely messing with your mind. And you better be ready.… READ THE REST