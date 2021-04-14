As Andrew Justin of Oklahoma was driving through a hail storm, the hail grew to the size of baseballs. First his windshield cracks, and then his back window busts open. Although repairing his car won't be cheap, Justin – who regularly tweets about storms – laughs it off.
Watch hail the size of baseballs crack and blow out a car's windows in Oklahoma
