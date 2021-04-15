Look at this beautiful website for a Japanese family office launched by Nintendo founding family

Investopedia defines family offices as "private wealth management advisory firms that serve ultra-high-net-worth investors."
Yamauchi Family Office No. 10 was established in 2020 by Nintendo's founding family, which is not surprising given the colorful design and delightful song for its website. Got there and just start scrolling.
From the site:
"Seeking stability only clouds your soul. Fear of failing only kills the seeds of innovation. We must create a more exciting future where people feel free to dream and leap into a world of possibilities. We must create a freer future where people are eager to truly live."