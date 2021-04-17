An international research team from ETH Zurich has found a glimmer of hope in the treatment of dementia. While no other drug routes have made a dent in altering the course of a dementia diagnosis, an active game may have. It's the octogenarian equivalent of Dance Dance Revolution, where a participant has to move their feet to different areas of the floor in coordination to what the screen before them instructs. In an 8-week study of game-playing patients showed that they not only staved off the diminishing effects of dementia but were able to slightly raise their cognitive levels, where the control group simply worsened. The combination of physical coordination with mental acuity, as well as exercise, are believed to be the winning factors. The fact that patients found the game fun to play made it easier for the researchers to get them to do it and to motivate them to get better at it.
Electronic "dance" game gives dementia researchers hope for treatment
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cognitive dancing
- dance treatment
- dementia patients
- eth zurich
- switzerland
What a trailer park looks like in Switzerland
I love visiting Switzerland. It is majestic and the scenery is straight out of a fairytale. I've also lived in a trailer park near Oakland and there was no majesty and it was not a fairytale. These photographs by Christian Neuenschwander of a trailer park in Flumserberg, in a series called Paradiesli, German for Paradise, evoke… READ THE REST
Bodum coffee grinder handle hack
They all laughed at me at the invention symposium (that I dreamed up in my head) when I showed them that it could be done! I installed a handle to my coffee grinder and emerged vindicated and victorious. The handle was real. The vindication was imagined. For nearly a year now my Bodum Bistro electric… READ THE REST
There was chocolate snow in a Swiss town in the middle of August.
From The Independent: The Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed local reports on Tuesday that there was a minor defect in the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted "cocoa nibs" in its factory in Olten, between Zurich and Basel. […] Combined with strong winds on Friday morning, the powder spread around the immediate vicinity of the factory,… READ THE REST
This Luminar 4 package has all the tools and training to edit photos like a pro
Photoshop has been the king of photo retouching and manipulation for decades, so it's no surprise that Adobe's most famous app is the yardstick by which all other contenders are judged. But when discussing Luminar 4, it might be more helpful to highlight what Skylum's image editor offers against what Photoshop doesn't. Against the vast… READ THE REST
Can you defeat the Queen's Gambit? This training unlocks all you need to know
One fun element of pop culture is that you never know exactly when some film, TV show, or song is going to spark an out-of-left-field craze — or exactly how deep the obsession will run. While the pandemic may be starting to recede into history, Netflix's The Queen Gambit is oddly still riding shotgun inside… READ THE REST
This 10-foot solar-powered umbrella blocks the sun and lights the night with LEDs
To say we're creeping up on umbrella weather season is an understatement. And no, we don't mean "rain and wind protection against the fierce elements-type" of umbrella season. We're talking about lazing casually, safely protected from the sun's rays, soaking in the majesty of summer. Whether you've got a comfy patio lounge arrangement, an outdoor… READ THE REST