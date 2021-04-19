Cristina Ryan of Palm Coast, Florida says her home security cameras captured what appears to be a juvenile dinosaur running across her backyard. "Any animal we can come up with that would be walking at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way," Cristina Ryan told FOX 35 Orlando. "Maybe I've watched Jurassic Park too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur." The grainy infrared video shows something that looks like a biped running quickly across the backyard, but the image quality is so poor that it's difficult to tell what's really going on.
Baby dinosaur captured on backyard security camera
