Tyson foods is recalling 30,000 pounds of Fun Nuggets after metal shavings were found in bags with the dino-shaped chicken pieces. In a press release, the company disclosed that "small, pliable metal objects" had been reported, and the serial numbers of affected 29-ounce bags.

A limited number of consumers have reported they found small, pliable metal pieces in the product, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling this product. The product was produced at one location on September 5, 2023. Impacted products bear the product codes 2483BRV02 07, 2483BRV02 08, 2483BRV02 09, or 2483BRV02 10, establishment code P7211, with a best if used by date of September 4, 2024. Product cases may be identified by code 048153-6910, 10000048153.

It sounds like Tyson has a problem with aging or defective equipment.

In 2019, Tyson recalled more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because of possible rubber contamination. Rubber particles had made their way into the chicken after a piece of equipment used to produce nuggets had broken off, the company told The New York Times. Tyson also recalled more than 75,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets in 2014 after consumers complained that they found small pieces of plastic in their food.

I bet America gets through a lot of dino nuggs! And yet there are only two types of dinosaur and neither of them are Ankylosauria. You can say it's an ankylosaurus but it's clearly supposed to be stegosaurus.