Here's a car so clean, you can't even see it until the camera pans away. And bravo to the camera person, who not only had to capture the image at just the right angle to make the illusion work, but at the same time had to make sure they didn't get caught in the reflection.
Can you see the car in this photo? It's right in front of you
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- optical illusions
Learn About "Fork-and-Knife Illusion" From A New Scientific Paper Written By A Middle-schooler
Middle schooler Blaise Balas was playing with her food, as adolescents are wont to do. When she placed her metal knife vertically between the tines of the fork, she noticed something: from a certain angle, the knife appeared to become transparent. It hadn't actually become transparent, of course. But there was something about the optical… READ THE REST
Astonishing photos of huge ships mysteriously floating in the air above UK seas
A second 'floating ship' has been spotted! Remember to always stop, check, question before deciding whether something that you see online is real! ✋🤔🕵️♀️👍 @guardianhave explained how a superior mirage works https://t.co/8bNu1RotcY — NewsWise (@GetNewsWise) March 18, 2021 This supernatural cruise ship, the Jewel of the Seas, was photographed floating in the air off the… READ THE REST
Optical illusion has drivers concerned that new bridge support is leaning dangerously
Drivers in Raleigh, North Carolina are concerned that a wall supporting a new flyover bridge to I-40 East is leaning dangerously. The perceived problem is actually an optical illusion and repeated inspections from the North Carolina Department of Transportation engineers have found no threat to the overpass's integrity. "The first part of the wall, sort… READ THE REST
Prevent your bike from getting swiped with Via Velo's double locking system
The difficulties of pandemic life have brought some unexpected consequences over the past year. With some transportation options closed and everyone mostly stuck in their houses, people got stir crazy for an alternative — and bicycle sales surged nationwide. Unfortunately, that wave of new bike riders brought an all too expected result: a corresponding surge in… READ THE REST
This tiny little backup battery packs enough punch to jump a car back to life
An extra power bank or charging hub that keeps your smartphone or tablet powered up in a pinch is always a great idea. But those batteries will only handle the needs of your small electronics. They aren't really built for those heavy-duty power tasks that you might encounter. You know…like when your car battery is… READ THE REST
Score a refurbished HP ProBook x360 laptop for almost 50% off right now
If you're in the market for a laptop, it's tough out there. Between companies producing incredibly similar models with only slight tweaks and variations and shoppers starved for reliable sources of information to make sense of it all, you practically have to be a computer science major to untangle what's what. And when shoppers get confused… READ THE REST