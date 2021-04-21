If you're not actually in Penang, Malaysia to ride the longest water slide in the world through a rainforest at Escape theme park, you can at least enjoy it virtually. Two guys shot their 4-minute excursion – which at 3,645 feet stretches out to more than half a mile – with a selfie stick, and it's pretty amazing. To see an overhead view of the slide, skip to 4:05.
Take a ride down the longest water slide in the world along with two guys and their selfie stick
