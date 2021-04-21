Take a ride down the longest water slide in the world along with two guys and their selfie stick

Carla Sinclair

If you're not actually in Penang, Malaysia to ride the longest water slide in the world through a rainforest at Escape theme park, you can at least enjoy it virtually. Two guys shot their 4-minute excursion – which at 3,645 feet stretches out to more than half a mile – with a selfie stick, and it's pretty amazing. To see an overhead view of the slide, skip to 4:05.