Texas lawmaker's arrogance about Biden and vaccines turns into a hilarious Larry David moment

If Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David was a cocky Republican lawmaker from Texas rather than a Hollywood producer, this would be a perfect ending scene.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R–TX) was quite puffed up when he challenged President Joe Biden in January to accelerate the vaccine rollout. "If the Biden administration wants to impress us, you know what? Double the goal. Take 200 million vaccines in 100 days – I will be impressed. I will go on the record right now and say that I will be impressed if you can do that."

Cut to: Day 92 of the Biden administration – when President Biden announces, "When tomorrow's vaccine and vaccination numbers come out, we will show that today, we did it. Today, we hit 200 million shots."

Enter: Tuba playing Curb Your Enthusiasm buffoon theme song.

(Thanks MeidasTouch!)