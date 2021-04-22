Today is Earth Day. Watch this message from Carl Sagan.

"In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves." —Carl Sagan, from COSMOS: A SpaceTime Odyssey (2014) and Pale Blue Dot (1994)
Happy Earth Day.
From Phys.org (emphasis added): In his new paper, Andrew Bell, a Boston University College of Arts & Sciences assistant professor of earth and environment argues that policies that directly provide assistance to farmers in the world's poorest developing regions could help reduce poverty overall, while increasing sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Bell says the idea… READ THE REST
If you're one of the 20-30 million people (in the US alone) who sacrifices a cute little pine, spruce, or fir tree every year for your sick pagan… er… Christian holiday rituals, maybe you should help balance your sap-thirsty karma by eating the tree when you're done. That's the idea behind the cookbook, Eat Your… READ THE REST
Now that it's legal to grow hemp in the United States, a man who's spent the last decade developing hemp "hardwood" is building a $6 million factory to manufacture the product en masse. His patented product called "HempWood" is made out of compressed hemp pulp fibers, held together with a soy-based glue. While that may… READ THE REST
It's a big and beautiful world. And sometimes, it's easy to feel afraid that all the ill effects we've heaped on our resilient planet have practically consigned us to our doom. But hey…that's quitter's talk. Progress only happens when everybody does their part. And in celebration of Earth Day, this is a great time to… READ THE REST
