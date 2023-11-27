Paris Mayor quits Twitter, calls it a "global sewer"

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris, has become a prominent figure on Twitter, having amassed over 1.5 million followers since joining in 2009. Today, she denounced the platform, condemning it as a "gigantic global sewer" and signaling her departure from the platform.

In a scathing critique, Hidalgo expressed her disillusionment with the platform, criticizing it for devolving from a revolutionary tool of information dissemination into a vehicle for undermining democracy. She claims that Twitter has been complicit in fostering societal ills, from disinformation and harassment to racism and attacks on various groups, including scientists, women, and environmentalists.

From her announcement, which appeared in Le Monde: