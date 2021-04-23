Couple plans wedding at a mansion they assumed was vacant, but the owner was home and called the cops

Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones posted an online invitation to friends and family to attend their wedding at a 16,300-square-foot mansion near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Referring to themselves as the "royal couple," Wilson and Jones said it was "God's plan" that they were to be married at their "dream home and estate," which featured a swimming pool with a waterfall, a bowling alley, a gazebo, an 80-foot-bar, and a tennis court. They neglected to mention in the invitation that they didn't own the property nor have permission to use it for their wedding celebration. Apparently, the couple assumed that since the house had been on the market for a number of years it was vacant. And that was the wrong thing to assume because the owner was living at the house and when he saw Wilson stroll onto his property on Saturday morning to start setting up, he called the police and reported a trespasser.

From NBC Miami: