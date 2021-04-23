Light pollution map is exactly as promised, and works like Google Earth: scroll, zoom and bring up various different datasets and legends to make sense of it all. I'm always stuck by that dead-straight transition between light and dark in North America, from Winnipeg to Austin. That mystery metropolis in North Dakota? Oilfields!
Light pollution map of the world
