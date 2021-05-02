Gay Cuban character recast with actually gay, actually Cuban voice actor

As America's longest-running animated series, the Simpsons has obviously gone through a few changes since its debut in 1989. The most recent of these changes comes in the form of the recasting of Marge's hairdresser, Julio. Originally voiced by Hank Azaria (who has also voiced Lou, Apu, Bumblebee Man, Moe, and several others), Julio will soon be voiced by Tony Rodriguez.

You'll know Tony from his appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden, as well as his appearances on the British soap opera, Eastenders. He made his debut on the Simpsons this past March in the episode Uncut Femmes.