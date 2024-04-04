This duck sounds like Marge Simpson

The Common Eider is a large sea duck that lives in coastal marine areas of the northern hemisphere.

Here is a fun fact about them from All About Birds:

Common Eiders pluck down feathers from their breast to create a toasty warm nest. For more than 1,000 years people have used precious eiderdown to keep warm—gathering the down from empty nests. In Iceland, some eider "farmers" build small wooden huts for the birds to nest in, mimicking the sheltered natural nest sites the birds often use.

Most importantly, however, they sound like Marge Simpson:

More here: