According to his timer, it took this Hong Kong-based Jenga stacker, "MengaMan," around 11 hours to complete this upside down mountain of 1,512 (so he says) Jenga blocks – all which balance on one vertical block. (At 120x the speed, it takes us just one minute to watch.) It's just as satisfying to see high-speed Jenga stacking as it is watching it come crashing down in the end.

