Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed was giving a weather report on Fox 9 in Minneapolis–St. Paul when she began to multiply on screen. Each replica was seconds off from her neighboring clone, making for quite a trippy scene. McDermed lost it, laughing uncontrollably as she tried to keep things grounded in reality. Weird stuff going on at Fox.
Watch: Weather report gets weird when hit with a trippy technical glitch
