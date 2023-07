Is the extreme weather getting you down? Then let's travel back to the 80s, when a lot of these problems really began to snowball but at least nostalgia lets us pretend like we were all so blissfully ignorant about it.

That's kind of the vibe of this weather channel vaporwave video — 40 minutes of lo-fi video montage comprised of 80s and 90s Weather Channel segments, set to the chill, ambient sonic jams of synthesizer songs.

If that's not enough, here's another hour, from a different creator: