GOP congressman who said there were no insurrectionists was photographed barricading doors against insurrectionists

Rep. Andrew Clyde's (R-GA) comments today don't hold up well when played side-by-side with insurrection footage, so I made this.



the revisionist history being perpetuated by some Republicans to defend January 6th is disgusting pic.twitter.com/bWdXtU0b4F — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 12, 2021

Something is wrong with Rep. Andrew Clyde (Q-GA). Last week he made a statement to the House Oversight Committee declaring there was no insurrection on January 6th, even though five people during the rioting that day. He said he only saw "people, in an orderly fashion, staying in between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures" like a "normal tourist visit."

Meanwhile, thousands of photos show rioters pepper spraying police, breaking windows and doors, and assaulting police. One such photo shows Rep. Clyde barricading a door to prevent insurrectionists from breaking in.

GUESS WHO Helped Barricade Chamber Doors during US Capitol attack?#AndrewClyde, the Republican congressman who claimed "there was no insurrection" and compared US Capitol rioters to "TOURISTS"



COMMENTS ANYONE?#MOG

https://t.co/KqVeed7t08 — Michael O'Grady (@mog7546) May 16, 2021

"As one of the members who stayed in the Capitol, and on the House floor, who with other Republican colleagues helped barricade the door until almost 3pm from the mob who tried to enter, I can tell you the House floor was never breached and it was not an insurrection," Rep Clyde told the committee.

Don't miss the video of Rep. Clyde avoiding reporters' questions about his bizarre statement.

Like I said, there's something wrong with the guy.