Surprises can happen when firing a cannon at home

Sound waves, shock and a window repairman are all part of the fun!
Tigra and Buffy like the boom!
Sound waves, shock and a window repairman are all part of the fun!
Tigra and Buffy like the boom!
Just after a successful mission summary announcement was made, SN10 blew up on the landing pad. They did land it, which is amazing. READ THE REST
Mobile device management seems easy enough. It's just…well, keeping an eye on mobile devices, right? While that's true, the demands of business mean most of those devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets all need to be integrated into one collective business system network. And, the more a company grows, the more devices need monitoring, each… READ THE REST
It's never been easier to build a website with one of those all-in-one services that turns web creation into a drag-and-drop affair. While those options are great for just getting a page up and online quickly, that cookie-cutter approach to building online doesn't always offer much room for innovation and crafting a truly unique web… READ THE REST
The world of web-connected devices and DIY electronics projects shifts daily. In fact, with the explosion of ingenious applications of the foundational Internet of Things technology, it isn't hyperbole to say it's shifting almost minute to minute. Five years ago, the IoT universe changed again with the introduction of ESP32, a dual-core microcontroller chip with… READ THE REST