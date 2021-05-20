An exclusive excerpt from "The Delicacy," a stunning graphic novel from one of Scotland's most imaginative young cartoonists

This is my kind of graphic novel. The Delicacy by James Albon, a writer and illustrator from Scotland. is about a delicious mushroom and a restaurant owner's obsession with it. It's coming out on June 8 and you can pre-order a copy on Amazon.

Here's an exclusive preview:

Tulip and his brother Rowan have left the simple comforts of their remote Scottish island with a plan: to grow succulent, organic vegetables in an idyllic market garden, and to open a restaurant serving these wholesome culinary delights to the busy sprawl of London. The world of fine dining seems impossibly competitive… until they discover a deliriously scrumptious new species of mushroom. The dish brings diners in droves, catapulting their small restaurant to success beyond their wildest dreams. Now, pressured by the demands of a hungry city, Tulip is desperate to crack the secret of their new ingredient's growth. But just how much will he sacrifice to feed his own insatiable ambition?