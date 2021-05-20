Talk about a buzzkill. This fellow wanted to get stoned in the privacy of his shirt, but he let the burning weed get too close to the fabric and had to quickly remove the garment. Fortunately, the incident was captured on video to provide a valuable lesson — hold your shirt farther away from your pipe when you do this.
Gentleman smokes pot under his T-shirt, surprised when shirt catches fire
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- reefer madness
This PSA told me that if you smoke pot, you might become flat (literally)
Beware: If you smoke pot, you might become flat (literally), like Sarah, the girl in this Anti-Pot video! The video was made by Above The Influence, in an attempt to inform teens about the effects of marijuana. (Above the Influence was a program of the not-for-profit Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, which received millions of dollars in… READ THE REST
Tennessee police to drug users: don't flush your dope or you'll create "meth gators"
Following a raid where they caught a suspect flushing evidence down the toilet Loretto, Tennessee Police Department has asked the citizenry to refrain from flushing dope due to the potential risks to local wildlife, including the possibility of creating "meth gators." READ THE REST
Look at South Carolina's Attorney General spout nonsense about marijuana
South Carolina has a bill in the works to become the 34th state in the nation to legalize medical marijuana, and Attorney General Alan Wilson is freaking out. He went to the Statehouse lobby and stood in the middle of a row of serious-faced white-robed doctors and called marijuana "the most dangerous drug" in America.… READ THE REST
The Nintendo Wii U still gives the Switch a run for its money, and you can get one for 32% off
It's always interesting to take a look back into gaming's not-so-distant past and reevaluate some conventional wisdom from back in the day. For instance, in the wake of its screaming popularity, there's a general sense that the scorching success of the Nintendo Switch was in direct response to the marketing failure of Nintendo's previous platform,… READ THE REST
This $15 training makes understanding digital art and animation easy
We've come a long way from the animation techniques that drove Walt Disney to fame and defined the medium for nearly 100 years. Back in the 1930s, it took over 1,000 animators and technicians almost three years and countless hours of drawing to craft Disney's epic classic Fantasia. Now with the refining of computer animation,… READ THE REST
This $50 rechargeable pocket flashlight is always prepared for emergencies
Flashlights are one of those emergency items that you don't really want to leave to chance. Over 99 percent of the time, you don't think or particularly care about the state of the flashlight in your kitchen drawer or in the glove box of your vehicle. But during that moment when you really need it, when… READ THE REST