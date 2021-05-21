Figuring out the exact day three old photos of New York City were taken

Jordan Liles bought three vintage photos taken in New York City, the figured out the exact date they were taken.

How do you figure out when old New York City photos were captured? In 2019, I purchased these three old New York pictures from eBay that were from the same album. One was captured from Park Row near New York City Hall while the other two were shot on the Brooklyn Bridge. Upon scanning the photos, I realized they were higher resolution prints than I first realized. All three also had similar handwriting on the front. I was able to find clues in all three pictures that led me to come to the strongest possibility of a year, but I even was able to find a month and day.