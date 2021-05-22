A beautiful new village for people dealing with homelessness has popped up beneath a bridge in West Oakland

From The Guardian:

There's a collection of beautiful, small structures built from foraged materials. There's a hot shower, a fully stocked kitchen and health clinic. There's a free "store" offering donated items including clothes and books, and a composting toilet. There are stone and gravel paths lined with flowers and vegetable gardens. There's even an outdoor pizza oven.

The so-called "Cob on Wood" center has arisen in recent months to provide amenities for those living in a nearby homeless encampment, one of the largest in the city. But most importantly, it's fostering a sense of community and dignity, according to the unhoused and housed residents who came together to build it. They hope their innovative approach will lead to big changes in how the city addresses its growing homeless population.