Over a thousand clown dolls await at Denmark's quirkiest pub

Cirkuskroen is a marionette-filled circus themed pub in Denmark. The whimsical dive bar displays over 1,300 clown figurines who seem to watch you as you drink and dine. Besides its whimsical interior, Cirkuskroen is known for being both one of the smallest and oldest pubs in Aarhus, Denmark. The owner, Lars Brændstrup Andersen, has been nicknamed 'The Clown' by customers because sometimes he serves drinks in a clown costume.

Cirkuskroen serves as a melting pot for a diverse array of individuals, from elders to students, and from local characters to curious tourists. Regular patrons, each with their own designated seats, are known by unique nicknames such as 'The Mayor,' 'Kim Trash,' 'Gitte Smoke,' and 'The Spritzer.' This sense of community and individuality makes Cirkuskroen more than just a pub; it's a haven where stories are shared, friendships are formed, and memories are made.

The allure of Cirkuskroen lies not only in its captivating decor and historical significance but also in its ability to bring together a wide range of people in a space that feels both fantastical and familiar. Whether you're on the other side of the world or just around the corner, a visit to Cirkuskroen promises an unforgettable experience that extends beyond the ordinary pub visit.

I can't think of any bar I'd rather go to, especially one where I am being stared at by over 1,000 clown dolls. I may be on the other side of the world, but I am currently running over to this amazing establishment as fast as I can. Nobody can stop me.

