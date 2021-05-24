Coming from Another Perspective photographer Jens, who is on a mushrooms kick as of late, I knew this close-up, time lapse video of shiitake mushrooms growing from a kit would be beautifully shot. But I didn't expect it to blow me away. Photographed using two cameras for 10 days, his latest video is like a choreographed ballet, so stunning and other-worldly I momentarily forgot I was actually looking at mushrooms and instead saw a living, breathing, alien organism which could only have arrived from another planet.
Shiitake mushrooms turn into otherworldly beings in this stunning video
