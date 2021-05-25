A drug dealer sharing a photo of cheese online also shared his fingerprints, leading to arrest

A drug dealer who went online to show off a block of cheese also unwittingly showed off his fingerprints, which led to a prison sentence of 13 years and six months.

Carl Stewart, from Liverpool, England, had purchased a block of Mature Blue Stilton and proudly displayed it on EncroChat, a now defunct service provider for criminals. Police then got a hold of the photo and, with Stewart's fingertips on full display, were able to grab his fingerprints and identify him. The 39-year-old gentleman, who went by the name of Toffeeforce, pleaded "guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, MDMA and ketamine, and to transferring criminal property," according to CNN.

From CNN:

Authorities said Stewart's "love of Stilton cheese" led to his arrest. "Carl Stewart was involved in supplying large amounts of class A and B drugs, but was caught out by his love of Stilton cheese, after sharing a picture of a block of it in his hand through encrochat," Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson said in a statement." His palm and fingerprints were analysed from this picture and it was established they belonged to Stewart. EncroChat, which offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging service, was a "criminal marketplace" used by 60,000 people worldwide for coordinating the distribution of illicit goods, money laundering and plotting to kill rivals, according to the UK's National Crime Agency.

Image: Merseyside Police