An exclusive excerpt from "Onion Skin," a romantic and thrilling tale stuffed with adventure and delicious food

Writer and artist Edgar Camacho won Mexico's first-ever National Young Graphic Novel Award for Onion Skin, which just came out in English. Enjoy this exclusive excerpt. It's published by Top Shelf Productions – an imprint of IDW.

Rolando's job was crushing his soul… and then it crushed his hand. Now he can barely get out of the house, marathoning TV and struggling to find meaning. Nera is a restless spirit who loves to taste everything life can offer, but sleeps in a broken-down food truck and can't see a way to make her dreams come true. When their paths cross at a raucous rock show, the magical night seems to last forever. Together they throw caution to the wind, fix up the truck, and hit the road for a wild adventure of biker gangs, secret herbs, mystical visions, and endless possibilities. But have they truly found the spice of life? Or has Rolando bitten off more than he can chew?