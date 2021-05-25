Artist imagines Covid-19 as a ball and chain

Oakland sculptor Nemo Gould's latest, "Lockdown," uses a fuel tank, variable displacement hydraulic pump pistons, chain, and other found objects to create Covid-19 as a physical ball and chain — stunning!

As I write this it is the spring of 2021. The Covid-19 virus has kept us all isolated or inhibited in some way or another for over a year. Vaccines are now available, and we're starting to see glimpses of a return to "normal" life, though for many of us this means further disruptions in our attempts to create the basic life patterns that we depend on for mental health. With this piece I'm hoping to avoid the political bickering, and just provide an image that I hope we can all relate to: This thing has been a burden to us all, good riddance!

The sculpture is for sale and, yes, the "vaccine" is included:

photos via Nemo Gould

(Rusty's Electric Dreams)