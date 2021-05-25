This illustrated book of prisoners' inventions is a testament to innovation and resourcefulness

In 2001, the art/design group Temporary Services asked a California prisoner named Angelo to draw and write about different inventions he had seen other incarcerated people create. Angelo's drawings and descriptions were published in a book called Prisoners' Inventions.

I'm humbled by the incarcerated inventors' creativity and astonished by the amazing things that humans in need are able to invent out of limited supplies. Prisoners' Inventions is full of amazing stuff from wall-socket cigarette lighters to a method of sending love letters on fishing lines back and forth between the men's prison and the women's prison.

From the book description: