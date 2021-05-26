This snake ate a beach towel. I wonder if it was the same snake that got stuck in a sprinkler?
Beach towel pulled from snake
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- derpy ophidia
- snakes alive!
Magnets and a trippy design make this lamp a lot more than just a lamp
Ever since we figured out the whole electricity thing, lamps have been relatively simple. Just pull the chain or push the button, and your light bulb illuminates and bathes your room in its soft glow. But every once in a while, a maverick will come along and turn the entire idea of a simple desk… READ THE REST
This wireless charging station powers 4 devices at once and looks good doing it
How excited do you ever get about a docking station? Probably, not very. Considering its primary job is to keep your devices charged and generally just uphold the status quo, it's understandable that a dock doesn't exactly get your blood pumping. But docking station manufacturers usually aren't doing themselves any favors either. Most docks have a… READ THE REST
This $70 brewer mug makes fresh coffee on the go in under 60 seconds
Getting through a morning is generally hard enough, but if you're constantly on the go, it can be particularly brutal. And we don't just mean brutal on your time, stamina, or mental health. Heck, running around like that can put a pretty serious hurt on your wallet too, especially if every morning has to include… READ THE REST