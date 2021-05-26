Golfer's true disdain for rival in derailed interview not suitable for air

It's no secret how pro golfer Brooks Koepka feels about other pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau. It is a heavy dislike. In the world of golf there have always been rivalries, many drummed up by the golf media to make the sport appear a bit more dramatic and interesting. You can't fake the Koepka frustrated exhale, vexed closed eyes and trail of un-airable simmering expletives. Already bristling from the sheer proximity of DeChambeau to him at the start of the interview for the Golf Channel, Koepka spirals into full irk when his nemesis inconsiderately walks directly behind him in the camera shot, chatting and walking his loud spikes over gravel. Enjoy Brooks Koepka's relatable slow burn in this NSFW clip from after the PGA Championship round on Sunday.

The disdain he has for Bryson is the best thing going in golf these days. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1bwMkUx0iy — Ryan (@RJWinfield) May 25, 2021

via Yahoo!:

This isn't the first time Koepka and DeChambeau have butted heads. Koepka got on DeChambeau in 2019 over slow play. Just before the pandemic, DeChambeau mocked Koepka's physique, saying, "Did you see the [ESPN] body issue? He didn't have any abs. I have abs." Koepka fired back with a devastating shot, referencing his four majors to DeChambeau's zero at the time:

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

"I honestly wouldn't even care," Koepka says about his video reaction to DeChambeau airing to a wide audience. If you even have a mild interest in golf keep your eyes on these two for and entertaining summer. because this has been brewing for a while now.