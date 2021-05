These monstrosities were originally shared by the Twitter account for the horror film podcast the Rotating Chair — which is fitting, because they are the stuff of awesome nightmares.

People building monsters out of discarded Cicada 🪰 shells has now become my new favourite thing! – HolG pic.twitter.com/3m3uCxfZDg — TheRotatingChair (@RotatingChair) May 19, 2021

As far as I can tell, they are originally from Twitter user @ride_hero_, who is supposedly a student in Osaka, Japan and has been doing this for several years now.