This cute video of a baby giraffe discovering its shadow at the Monarto Safari Park in South Australia falls into the same category as the puppy who notices its tail for the first time, or the human baby that notices their reflection in the mirror for the first time. In other words, video-worthy moments that never get old.
This baby giraffe discovers its shadow for the first time and it's precious
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- giraffes
- who's that stranger?
Watch a building collapse as man walks right by, nonplussed
BBC News reports that "the man, who was not injured, continued on his journey along the street in Hyde Mews in Christchurch, Dorset." READ THE REST
Humans could live to be 150 according to new scientific research
Is there a limit on the human lifespan? While some transhumanists hope the answer is no, a new scientific study suggests that 150 years may be the max (barring any massive nano-bio breakthrough, I'd imagine). Researcher Timothy Pyrkov of Singapore longevity biotech firm Gero and colleagues published their findings in the journal Nature Communications positing… READ THE REST
Watch this trailer for a new movie about anarchist pop-punks Chumbawamba
This trailer opens with a silver-haired man in a nice suit, walking his dog in an urban neighborhood. "My name is Dunstan Bruce," he says. "I'm a 59-year-old man and I'm struggling. Once upon a time, I really thought I could change the world, make a difference in the midst of all that chaos that… READ THE REST
Magnets and a trippy design make this lamp a lot more than just a lamp
Ever since we figured out the whole electricity thing, lamps have been relatively simple. Just pull the chain or push the button, and your light bulb illuminates and bathes your room in its soft glow. But every once in a while, a maverick will come along and turn the entire idea of a simple desk… READ THE REST
This wireless charging station powers 4 devices at once and looks good doing it
How excited do you ever get about a docking station? Probably, not very. Considering its primary job is to keep your devices charged and generally just uphold the status quo, it's understandable that a dock doesn't exactly get your blood pumping. But docking station manufacturers usually aren't doing themselves any favors either. Most docks have a… READ THE REST
This $70 brewer mug makes fresh coffee on the go in under 60 seconds
Getting through a morning is generally hard enough, but if you're constantly on the go, it can be particularly brutal. And we don't just mean brutal on your time, stamina, or mental health. Heck, running around like that can put a pretty serious hurt on your wallet too, especially if every morning has to include… READ THE REST