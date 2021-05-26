Watch high school grad make an amazing trick shot from the roof of his house

A high school graduate from Illinois nailed an amazing trick shot from the roof of his house on his graduation day. While originally on the roof to clean off leaves per his mom's request (according to Yahoo!Sport), his brother tossed him the ball and he made short work of it.