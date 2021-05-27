Snopes finds red flags that indicate Biden did not drop acid with the Beatles

I was unsurprised, but disappointed, to learn that Joe Biden did not claim to have tripped ballz with the Beatles. If President Biden had made such claims I would believe him, and insist 60 Minutes conduct an interview stat!

Honestly, I had no idea this was even a rumor, but I wish it was true.

Snopes:

We have not been able to determine the specific origins of this fake newspaper article, but there are a number of red flags that indicate that this is a satirical article. Let's start with the image. The photograph included in this article is real and shows Biden during a meeting with FEMA leaders in May 2021. However, a number of major news outlets wrote about this meeting, noting that Biden doubled funding for states and local communities to prepare for natural disasters, such as hurricanes or wildfires, yet none of these articles mentioned in their reports this anecdote from Biden about dropping acid with the Beatles.

This would have been even more fun than Nixon/Elvis or Kennedy/Monroe!