Tickets to Florida punk show are $18, or $999 if you haven't been vaccinated

St. Petersburg concert promoter Paul Williams booked a punk show at a VFA hall next month featuring Teenage Bottlerocket, Make War, and Rutterkin. Tickets are $18 unless you aren't vaccinated in which case the price is $999.99. From ABC Action News:

"We're just trying to do a show safely. And they should go out and get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families and their community," Williams said […]

Teenage Bottlerocket was at first skeptical of the approach, but now fully support the idea.

"We're all vaccinated. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can see you in the pit," said Ray Carlisle, who sings and plays guitar in the band […]



"I compare it to what we see right now with Dunkin Donuts giving you a free doughnut when you show your vaccine card," Williams said.

And just like some people don't like doughnuts, Williams said sweaty punk rock concerts aren't for everyone.