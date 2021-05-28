This two-year-old just became youngest American member of Mensa

Kashe Quest, two-years-old, just became the youngest member of Mensa in America. To join Mensa, applicants must "score within the upper two percent of the general population on an approved intelligence test." Quest's IQ is 146. Apparently, she has learned Spanish, can identify the location of all 50 US states, and is a whiz at pattern recognition. From CNN:

"She has always shown us, more than anything, the propensity to explore her surroundings and to ask the question 'Why,'" Kashe's father Devon Athwal told CNN. "If she doesn't know something, she wants to know what it is and how does it function, and once she learns it, she applies it."

The Athwals said that as soon as Kashe said her first word, her skills developed rapidly. Soon she was speaking in sentences that contained five or more words[…]

Another way they have encouraged Kashe's progress is through the creation of a preschool. Sukhjit Athwal has a background in education, and between working with Kashe at home, and a need created in their community through the pandemic, the Modern Schoolhouse was born.

"She's still two at heart, and she needs to be with children her age, and not have that pressure put on her to be older than she needs to be or act older than she needs to be," her mother said.