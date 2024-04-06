Clever crow plays Connect Four

It is an irrefutable fact that crows are awesome. I don't know what was going on in the world in April of 2020 that could have missed this video of Gabby, a clever crow, playing a game of Connect Four at the Texas State Aquarium. I assume that Gabby and her human opponent were trying to find ways to keep themselves entertained, and later, they made some sourdough and watched Tiger King.

The Texas State Aquarium seems to have a lot of non-marine animals for an aquarium, like this sloth.

I am not complaining at all because sloths are also awesome.