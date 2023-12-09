Finland declassifies its long-secret intelligence report on JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald

Merry Christmas, America! Finland has declassified its 60-year-old intelligence report into Lee Harvey Oswald, who stayed in Helsinki before heading on to the Soviet Union. Oswald, an assassin of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, made a quixotic attempt to defect there; the commies saw him coming and only let him stay because he tried to kill himself after they told him to go home.

On the night of October 10, 1959, a young man identified as Lee Harvey Oswald arrived at Hotel Torni in Helsinki. Hailing from the United States, he checked into room 309, claiming a five-day stay. However, after just two nights, Oswald changed hotels, moving to the Klaus Kurki Hotel, where he stayed for an additional three nights. Despite Supo's efforts, the authorities were unable to determine Oswald's motives for his trip to Helsinki.

It's funny how this guy's meanderings become mysterious and intriguing in light of what he later did, becoming an assassin of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.